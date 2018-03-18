Firefighter Flown to Hospital After Crews Respond to Brush Fire

Posted 6:05 pm, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:04PM, March 18, 2018

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A firefighter was hurt at the scene of a brush fire in Lycoming County and had to be flown to the hospital.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday along Spook Hollow Road in Hepburn Township, that’s just north of Williamsport.

Few details have been released at this time.

Another person at the scene had to be taken to the hospital for breathing in too much smoke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

