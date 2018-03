Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The official start to spring is a few days away and many people were enjoying this weekend's sunshine.

Newswatch 16 found people taking advantage of the break from freezing temperatures and snow to do a little pre-spring cleaning.

Plenty of drivers were cleaning off the dirt and rock salt at the car wash.

They had a small window of opportunity as the threat of more winter weather looms this coming week.