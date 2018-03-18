× $457M Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

A Powerball ticket worth $456.7 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

The single winning ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball on Saturday: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.

It is the eighth-largest jackpot in the game’s history, officials said in a statement.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $456.7 million, with a $273.9 million cash value, Powerball officials said.

Three tickets sold in California, Missouri, and Texas matched all five white balls in the drawing. The ticket sold in Texas won a $2 million prize because the player included a Power Play option, which was 2X in this drawing.

The odds of winning Powerball are estimated to be 1 in 292 million.