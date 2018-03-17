Wood Carving

Posted 9:30 am, March 17, 2018

Shawn Schoener is chainsaw artist from Schuylkill County, whose intricate pieces are magnificent and amazing.   Mike Stevens meets him and watches him create.   Shawn Schoener Tree Trimming and Removal 1190 Bunting Street,  Llewellyn, PA 17944   570- 641-4091 

