CONYNGHAM, Pa. -- Thousands of less fortunate families won't go hungry thanks to volunteers in Luzerne County.

About 150 people helped package meals at Christ Lutheran Church in Conyngham.

Thanks to donations, the church was able to provide 31,000 meals.

Most of the meals are donated to local food pantries.

The outreach event is part of Christ Lutheran Church's 200th anniversary celebration.