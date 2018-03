Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Our area is in large part made up of Irish immigrants, and their descendants held a milestone celebration on St. Patrick's Day.

The Society of Irish Women held its 20th annual dinner Saturday evening at Hilton Scranton and Conference Center.

About 500 people attended the dinner.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

In addition to food and drink, the event also includes speakers, bagpipers, and singers.