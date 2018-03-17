Shepherd’s Cottage Pie by Moon and Raven Public House

We travel to Williamsport and step inside an authentic Irish pub called The Moon and Raven Public House.  In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the chef prepares their signature Shepherd's Cottage Pie.  See below for recipe.
Shepherd's Cottage Pie
6-8 Servings
Ingredients: The Filling

1 lb. Ground Lamb

1 lb. Ground Beef

1 Large Carrot (grated)

1 Large Onion (grated)

Minced Garlic (2-4 cloves)

Bag of frozen peas

Fresh Rosemary

Fresh Sage

Fresh Thyme

Salt

Pepper

Worcestershire Sauce (several splashes)

Crushed Tomatoes (small can)

Beef Stock (1/4 cup)

Single Malt Scotch (1 Tbs)

Mashed Potatoes

 

Golden Potatoes (about 1.5 lbs)

Heavy Cream (1/4 cup)

Butter (3 1/2 Tbsp)

Salt

Pepper

Garnish

Dubliner Cheese (shredded)

Preparation

Separate your herbs from stems and finely chop. Start your mashed potatoes, While potatoes are cooking it is time to start on the Filling,  Pre heat a large pan and add a little Olive Oil, Stir in your meats, stirring often until brown and broken into small pieces. Add Herbs, Garlic, Carrots, Onion, Peas. Stir until mixed thoroughly. Add Worcestershire, Crushed Tomatoes, Single Malt Scotch, and sweat down for a minute or two. Add Beef Stock cook for 3 minutes.

Final Instructions: Scoop your Filling mixture into a deep oven safe dish and then spoon on your mashed potatoes, covering evenly. Sprinkle a generous portion of Dubliner cheese on top. Pre heat oven at 400 degrees and bake for 18-20 minutes to brown the potatoes and set the pie. Optional : serve with a side of Guiness Gravy, recipe link below.

 

 

