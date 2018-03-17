Shamokin Standoff Suspect Now Charged with Woman’s Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- A man facing charges following a standoff with police is now charged in the shooting death of a woman in Northumberland County.

Police in Shamokin have charged Jose Colon with criminal homicide.

Investigators say Colon shot Kasandra Ortiz in the head with a shotgun late last month. Her body was found near a dumpster on North Rock Street.

Colon is also facing charges for an hours-long standoff with police, including 11 counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, 11 counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats.