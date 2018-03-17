Pottsville Man Charged with Attempted Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A man is locked up on attempted homicide charges for a violent assault in Schuylkill County.

Police say John Liptok, 38, of Pottsville, beat the victim with a gun, then shot him in the arm.

It happened during a fight early Saturday morning at a home on Arch Street in Pottsville.

Two young children were inside at the time.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Police say Liptok is not supposed to own any guns.

Liptok was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of crime, and simple assault.

He is locked up in the Schuylkill County jail on $100,000 bail.