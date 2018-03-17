Pottsville Man Charged with Attempted Homicide

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A man is locked up on attempted homicide charges for a violent assault in Schuylkill County.
Police say John Liptok, 38, of Pottsville, beat the victim with a gun, then shot him in the arm.
It happened during a fight early Saturday morning at a home on Arch Street in Pottsville.
Two young children were inside at the time.
The victim is expected to be OK.
Police say Liptok is not supposed to own any guns.
Liptok was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of crime, and simple assault.
He is locked up in the Schuylkill County jail on $100,000 bail.
40.685589 -76.197772
1 Comment
John Liptok
John liptok that got charged with attempted homicide is only 30 years old , and I would like to point out that it is NOT the 50+ year old john liptok who runs for office . ( Pottsville mayor , senator , congressman , governor , president of the USA – 2008 – 10K votes , 2012 – 32K votes , 2016 – 123K votes ) Just wanted to clearify that since people are watching wnep and calling me asking what I DID ? Was NOT ME . Independent John Liptok for President 2020