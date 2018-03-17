Outdoor Living Expo in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's time to start thinking about those home improvement projects that you didn't do last year, and a show in the Poconos on Saturday had people covered.

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center had lots for people to see.

It's the 30th year for the event. The Pocono Builders Association organizes the show featuring vendors who range from remodeling to landscaping and more.

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show costs $5 and continues on Sunday.