Outdoor Living Expo in Monroe County

Posted 6:51 pm, March 17, 2018, by

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's time to start thinking about those home improvement projects that you didn't do last year, and a show in the Poconos on Saturday had people covered.

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center had lots for people to see.

It's the 30th year for the event. The Pocono Builders Association organizes the show featuring vendors who range from remodeling to landscaping and more.

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show costs $5 and continues on Sunday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s