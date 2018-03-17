Odyssey of the Mind Regional Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than 700 students from all over the area are hoping their creativity will lead them to a state title.

Students from about 20 school districts put their brain power to work in the Odyssey of the Mind competition.

The regional competition was held at Pocono Mountain West High School on Saturday.

The competition challenges students to work together to solve problems.

"When we're getting the results for everything, it's kind of awesome to see. It's such a good feeling that you accomplished something," said Noah Partington, Crestwood freshman.

Students were judged by their costumes and props.

The winners will compete in the state tournament next month.