Missing Allentown Teen Found in Mexico

Posted 11:30 pm, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29PM, March 17, 2018

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A missing teenage girl from Allentown has been found in Mexico. The 45-year-old married man who was with her is under arrest, according to authorities.

Amy Yu, 16, of Allentown had been missing from her home since March 5.

Yu willingly accompanied Kevin Esterly, 45, out of the country on a one-way flight to Cancun, Mexico, according to ABC News.

An Amber alert was issued in Mexico for the teen. The pair were located Saturday night, ABC News reported.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Esterly is being brought back to Pennsylvania to face charges.

Marshals say Yu was also back to the U.S. to be reunited with her mother.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s