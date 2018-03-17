× Missing Allentown Teen Found in Mexico

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A missing teenage girl from Allentown has been found in Mexico. The 45-year-old married man who was with her is under arrest, according to authorities.

Amy Yu, 16, of Allentown had been missing from her home since March 5.

Yu willingly accompanied Kevin Esterly, 45, out of the country on a one-way flight to Cancun, Mexico, according to ABC News.

An Amber alert was issued in Mexico for the teen. The pair were located Saturday night, ABC News reported.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Esterly is being brought back to Pennsylvania to face charges.

Marshals say Yu was also back to the U.S. to be reunited with her mother.