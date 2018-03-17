Loyalsock Boys Fall to Trinity in State Quarterfinals

Posted 6:40 pm, March 17, 2018, by

The Loyalsock boys basketball team fell to Trinity 57-52 in the State "AAA" Quarterfinals at Martz Hall on Saturday.

