× In Your Neighborhood

Dalton Lions Club Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt

The Dalton Lions Club sponsors Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt. It’s held at the Dalton Fire Company on Saturday, March 31. Breakfast is from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. The Egg Hunt starts at noon. There’s also a Bake Sale & Easter Raffle with the drawing held after the Egg Hunt! Cost of the breakfast is a donation to the Lions Club.

Breakfast with Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt, Greene-Dreher Fire Association

The Greene-Dreher Volunteer Fire Association sponsors Breakfast with the Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt. Come have breakfast, for ages up to 5th grade, at the fire hall on Crestmont Drive in Newfoundland on Saturday, March 31, with breakfast from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny is available for photos and the Egg Hunt starts at 10:00 a.m. Prizes are awarded for top 3 in each age group. Cost is $4 per person.