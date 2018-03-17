In Your Neighborhood

Posted 10:17 am, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:21AM, March 17, 2018

Dalton Lions Club Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt

The Dalton Lions Club sponsors Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt.  It’s held at the Dalton Fire Company on Saturday, March 31.  Breakfast is from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos.  The Egg Hunt starts at noon.  There’s also a Bake Sale & Easter Raffle with the drawing held after the Egg Hunt!  Cost of the breakfast is a donation to the Lions Club.

Breakfast with Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt,  Greene-Dreher Fire Association

The Greene-Dreher Volunteer Fire Association sponsors Breakfast with the Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt.  Come have breakfast, for ages up to 5th grade, at the fire hall on Crestmont Drive in Newfoundland on Saturday, March 31, with breakfast from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.  The Easter Bunny is available for photos and the Egg Hunt starts at 10:00 a.m.  Prizes are awarded for top 3 in each age group.  Cost is $4 per person.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s