Hazleton Area Boys Beat Abington, Advance to State Semifinals

Posted 6:47 pm, March 17, 2018, by

Josh Samec scored 33 points, Da'Mir Faison added 20 points and the Hazleton Area boys basketball team beat the Abington Galloping Ghosts 94-86 in the State "AAAAAA" Quarterfinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s