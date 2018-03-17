Josh Samec scored 33 points, Da'Mir Faison added 20 points and the Hazleton Area boys basketball team beat the Abington Galloping Ghosts 94-86 in the State "AAAAAA" Quarterfinals.
Hazleton Area Boys Beat Abington, Advance to State Semifinals
-
Danzig Powers Abington Heights in State Quarterfinals
-
Hazleton Area Versus Meyers Boys Basketball Preview
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton Prep 67-47
-
Mid Valley Tops Dunmore 41-28 in Boys Basketball
-
Abington Heights vs Chester boys basketball
-
-
Bianchi Reaches Milestone, as Abington Heights Beats Scranton
-
Abington Heights Boys Prepare for Northeastern State Quarterfinals
-
Hazleton Area Holds Off Meyers 57-51
-
Hazleton Area vs Crestwood boys basketball
-
Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown
-
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Wyoming Area on the Road
-
Hazleton Area Girls Beat Scranton in District Title
-
Hazleton Boys Win at Nanticoke, 83-65