The Super Bowl of harness racing is returning to the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in 2018. The track will host the Breeders Crown this October, but why wait? Racing at the Downs begins tonight with 14 races. The new post time is 7:00 PM.
Harness Racing Season Begins at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono
