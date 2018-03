Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- About 500 people dined in Dickson City during a centuries-old St. Patrick's Day tradition.

The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Lackawanna County held its 113th annual dinner at Genetti Manor Saturday night.

Scranton lawyer James A. Dougherty III served as toastmaster.

The Friendly Sons began in 1906 as the Irish American Association. The named changed to The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Lackawanna County in 1939.