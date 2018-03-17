Bomb Threat Reported at Walmart in Mount Pocono
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — An apparent bomb threat forced shoppers from a store in the Poconos Saturday afternoon.
Walmart in Mount Pocono was evacuated around 5 p.m. after reports of a bomb threat in the parking lot, according to the police chief.
The parking lot is blocked off and the store is closed while police investigate.
Police used bomb-sniffing dogs to check the area.
Shortly after 7 p.m., police determined there was no threat and the store was able to reopen.
41.125512 -75.372294