Victoria Toomey Leads Dunmore in State Quarterfinal Win

Posted 10:58 pm, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14PM, March 16, 2018

Victoria Toomey tied her career-high with 28 points, and the Dunmore girls basketball team beat Imhotep Charter 57-42 in the State "AAA" Quarterfinals on Friday.

