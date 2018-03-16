Victoria Toomey Leads Dunmore in State Quarterfinal Win

Victoria Toomey tied her career-high with 28 points, and the Dunmore girls basketball team beat Imhotep Charter 57-42 in the State "AAA" Quarterfinals on Friday.
