LARKSVILLE — A two-car crash in Luzerne County sent two people to the hospital late Friday night.

The crash happened along Route 11 in Larksville around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the crash was caused by speed and resulted in one of the cars splitting in half.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash to be checked out.