Thousands of Dollars Worth of Electronics Stolen from Walmart in Schuylkill County

Posted 8:39 am, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:12AM, March 16, 2018

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a store.

Cops say a crook wearing a mask a robbed Walmart in Saint Clair around 3: 30 a.m. on Thursday.

An employee tried to stop the crook who waved a gun at them as they were leaving the store.

The thief took off in a white minivan with a ladder rack on the roof.

According to police, about $6,500 worth of computer routers, hard drives, and other electronics were taken.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police in Saint Clair at 570-429-2240.

