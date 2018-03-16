St. Patrick’s Day Parade Weekend in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- Up and down Main Street in Stroudsburg, Irish flags are flying and that can only mean one thing: the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is just around the corner.

"We are looking forward to it! It looks like we are going to have the weather that we need. It's going to be like 42 degrees or something. It should be good," said Paula Fitzpatrick, Parade Committee.

The parade steps off on Sunday, but at Siamsa Irish Pub, some of the fun has already started. The pub owner says the will have a lot of Irish foods, drinks, and music for people to enjoy.

"We are cooking over 500 pounds of corned beef this weekend, 400 pounds of cabbage, 400 pounds of potatoes. It's going to be really good, it's going to be really fun," said Doug Gawthrop, Siamsa Irish Pub owner.

This year is extra special because the parade falls on the same weekend as St. Patrick's Day.

Paula Fitzpatrick is on the parade committee and says paradegoers can expect a good show.

"We have some new pipe bands that will be in it. There are about 20 floats, I believe, in it. Then we will have the usual bands, school bands, stuff like that," said Fitzpatrick.

While thousands of people will be out and about enjoying the St. Patrick's Day festivities, law enforcement officials want you to know that they will also be out, too.

Members of the Monroe County Detectives Office, along with local and state police, will be out monitoring crowds and drivers all weekend long.

"Have a good time, but do it responsibly. If you believe that you have had one too many, an Uber or a taxi is a lot cheaper than a DUI," said Detective Mario Orlando, Monroe County.

The parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Stroudsburg High School and ends on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg.