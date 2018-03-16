Shamokin sophomore Quinn Rollman finished in second place with a point total of 416.35 in the boys one meter diving competition at the Class "AA" PIAA Championships.
Shamokin’s Quinn Rollman Takes Silver at PIAA Diving Championships
