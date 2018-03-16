Schuylkill County Man Killed in Berks County Crash

Posted 4:20 pm, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:19PM, March 16, 2018

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Berks County are investigating a crash that killed a Schuylkill County man.

Police say a stolen mini-van hit Keith Krammes’ vehicle while attempting to turn onto an off-ramp on Interstate 78.

Krammes, 56, of Schuylkill Haven was flown to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the stolen mini-van are being investigated by police after the deadly crash in Berks County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s