School District Apologizing After Audio of Parkland School Shooting Used During Tribute

Posted 5:42 am, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:21AM, March 16, 2018

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- School officials at Crestwood are apologizing after audio clips of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida were played Wednesday during a tribute to the victims of that massacre.

Parents and students were upset when they heard it.

"I do know for a fact that there were 12 year olds in the school who were exposed to that. My child was not here but there are kids who were exposed to that without their parents' knowledge," said parent Kelly Vandenberg.

The superintendent put out an apology on Twitter and took responsibility for the audio being played.

An email from the district says that audio was played by students as part of their tribute here in Luzerne County.

