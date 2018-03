Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER, Pa. -- Read Across America is still going strong thanks to all the snow days we've had this month.

Newswatch 16's Renie Workman and Jon Meyer read to students Friday morning at Wyoming Area Intermediate Center in Exeter.

Renie read Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax."

Jon read "Green Eggs and Ham" and other classics.

The students also asked lots of questions about covering news and television.