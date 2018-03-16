PSU Holds Annual Career Fair for Communications Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State University hosted the 19th annual Job-Expo.com job fair at the Bellisario College of Communications on Friday.

Tom Williams and photographer Corey Burns represented Newswatch 16 at the event and met some of the soon to be graduates in the field of communications, journalism and advertising.

More than 150 recruiters from about 70 companies took part in the job fair in Centre County.