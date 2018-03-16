PSU Holds Annual Career Fair for Communications Students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State University hosted the 19th annual Job-Expo.com job fair at the Bellisario College of Communications on Friday.
Tom Williams and photographer Corey Burns represented Newswatch 16 at the event and met some of the soon to be graduates in the field of communications, journalism and advertising.
More than 150 recruiters from about 70 companies took part in the job fair in Centre County.
40.796472 -77.864911
1 Comment
Shifty Biscuits
I’ll try to post my Talk Back opinion once more if it doesn’t get erased again. Like I asked earlier, other than the fact that over half of WNEP’s employees are Pennstate alumni, why do they go to such a pathetic, lawless organization when we have multiple colleges within our state that actually adhere to Pennsylvania’s laws and morals. Why would anyone want to hire out of a college known for child molestation and drunken murderous frat brother associations? I’m very surprised big brother CNN allows this affiliate’s decision.