PIAA State Swimming Championships

Posted 10:56 pm, March 16, 2018, by

Five local swimmers won gold medals at the Class "AA" State Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University on Friday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s