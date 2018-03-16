Off Work For March Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- March Madness is in full swing, and that means diehard basketball fans are trying to keep an eye on their brackets at work or skipping work altogether.

Chris Lewis took this week off to watch the college basketball playoffs.

"I take it off, actually, every year. My birthday coincides with the beginning of the tournament every year," Lewis said.

He spent the afternoon with his friend at the Sarah Street Grill in Stroudsburg.

"It's just exciting, the Cinderella stories, that's what you look for," said Lewis.

Bartenders say that every year there are people who play a little hooky from work to come and watch the game. We did spot a few today, but don't worry, your secret is safe with us.

"I heard somebody say that to my staff at work, I have food poisoning, but I know they are diehard basketball fans that just want to watch the games," said Matthew Piazza-Masoniz.

March Madness isn't the only time sports fans bring on the excuses.

"The day after the Super Bowl, the World Series a lot of times," said Sarah Street Grill bartender James Connolly.

"It's a lot of excitement and there is a tendency where people don't want to show up to work," Lewis added.

For super fans, getting to watch March Madness is worth making the boss a little mad.