Middle School Student Facing Charges After School Threat in Lycoming County

Posted 4:25 pm, March 16, 2018, by

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — According to a release from Williamsport Area a middle school student will face charges after allegedly making a cyber threat.

The student allegedly made a threat against the Williamsport Area Middle School earlier this month.

The school district says the student admitted to making the threat after a week-long investigation by both the school district and Williamsport police.

The student is also facing disciplinary action from the school district in Lycoming County.

