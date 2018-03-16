× Middle School Student Facing Charges After School Threat in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — According to a release from Williamsport Area a middle school student will face charges after allegedly making a cyber threat.

The student allegedly made a threat against the Williamsport Area Middle School earlier this month.

The school district says the student admitted to making the threat after a week-long investigation by both the school district and Williamsport police.

The student is also facing disciplinary action from the school district in Lycoming County.