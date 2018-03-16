Man Likely Heading to Trial After Ramming Car with SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The driver accused of ramming his SUV into another vehicle last month will likely head to trial on attempted murder charges.

A judge ruled today that there is enough evidence to send Jose Abreu of Stroud Township to trial.

Police say Abreu tried to kill his wife and two others by slamming his SUV into their vehicle near East Stroudsburg.

All three were injured in the crash in Monroe County.