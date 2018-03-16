× Greater Pocono Home & Garden Show 2018

Whether you’re looking to remodel, revamp or just get your home ready for Spring, an event hitting the Poconos this weekend could do the trick!

The Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show runs this Saturday and Sunday at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center near Mount Pocono.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the resort Friday for a first look at what to expect.

The event is organized by the Pocono Builders Association. The goal is to give homeowners ideas to improve their homes all the way from the foundation to the roof.

The event also collects items for the nonprofit “Operation Touch of Home. The all-volunteer group collects supplies for troops overseas. Click here for their wish list!

To learn more about the show, head here!

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show

WHEN: Saturday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Kalahari Resort & Convention Center, 250 Kalahari Boulevard, Pocono Manor, PA 18349

COST:$5.00 per person. Children 18 and under are free.