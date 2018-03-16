Danzig Powers Abington Heights in State Quarterfinals

Posted 10:57 pm, March 16, 2018, by

Jackson Danzig hit eight three pointers, scored a game-high 38 points and the Abington Heights boy basketball team beat Northeastern 76-56 in the State "AAAAA" Quarterfinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s