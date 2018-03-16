Danzig Powers Abington Heights in State Quarterfinals

Jackson Danzig hit eight three pointers, scored a game-high 38 points and the Abington Heights boy basketball team beat Northeastern 76-56 in the State "AAAAA" Quarterfinals.
