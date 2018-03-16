‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Is Latest 90’s Sitcom Reboot, Melissa Joan Hart Returns

Posted 2:00 pm, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:59PM, March 16, 2018

Melissa Joan Hart, who starred in the hit Nickelodeon series "Clarissa Explains It All " is reportedly starring in and executive producing a reboot of the popular 90s show.

LOS ANGELES — Clarissa is about to explain it all again.

Melissa Joan Hart, who starred in the hit Nickelodeon series “Clarissa Explains It All ” is reportedly starring in and executive producing a reboot of the popular 90s show. Hart will reprise her role as Clarissa Darling, a teenager who broke down the fourth wall to talk to viewers about adolescent issues like boys and family.

The series ran from 1991 to 1994. Although the premise of the reboot is unknown, Hart will reportedly play the matriarch of the family, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to publish news of the reboot.

Mitchell Kriegman, who created the original series, is in talks to return as both a writer and producer.

After the success of “Clarissa Explains It All,” Hart went on to star in the long-running series, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

A representative for Nickelodeon declined to comment. Hart’s representative did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s