Bradford County Man Sent to Prison for Crash that Killed Three
TOWANDA, Pa. — A man was sentenced to at least eight and a half years behind bars for a deadly crash in Bradford County.
Philip Frisbie of Towanda pleaded guilty in January to homicide by vehicle while DUI for a deadly crash in 2016 that killed his son and another couple.
State police say Frisbie had the drug ecstasy in his system when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the other car near Towanda.
The couple in the other car died. Frisbie’s 7-year-old son, who was in the back seat of his vehicle also died in the crash in Bradford County.
Frisbie was sentenced Friday to eight and a half to 22 years in prison plus a fine of $3,000.
Mouse
Its about damn time this monster got sent to jail..only took 2 years. Give him time to enjoy 2 more years of freedom and spending his pay check from his job in wysox. His pay should have been going directly to the children of the parents he killed to help raise them. I hope he spends his life in there. He Kill his son and 2 parents and this is all he get. Just because he decided to drive drunk n on drugs. Wow!!!!! So amazing Bradford County . !!!! So sad for the children who have to grow up without no paternal mommy and daddy . and an innocent little boy had to loose his life because his dad is a heartless junkie. So many life’s cut short. How can you not call him a scum bag piece of s*#t.