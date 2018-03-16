× Bradford County Man Sent to Prison for Crash that Killed Three

TOWANDA, Pa. — A man was sentenced to at least eight and a half years behind bars for a deadly crash in Bradford County.

Philip Frisbie of Towanda pleaded guilty in January to homicide by vehicle while DUI for a deadly crash in 2016 that killed his son and another couple.

State police say Frisbie had the drug ecstasy in his system when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the other car near Towanda.

The couple in the other car died. Frisbie’s 7-year-old son, who was in the back seat of his vehicle also died in the crash in Bradford County.

Frisbie was sentenced Friday to eight and a half to 22 years in prison plus a fine of $3,000.