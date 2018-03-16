Bountiful Bison Fans in Union County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLY TOWNSHIP -- Matty's Sporthouse near Lewisburg stopped taking reservations hours before Bucknell tipped off to Michigan State in the NCAA tournament.

"I'm expecting a full house. Some years we've had standing room only. I'm hoping for that tonight," said Jim Keller, Assistant Manager of Matty's Sporthouse.

When it came time for the Bison to take the court, the place was filled to capacity.

"It's pretty cool. Everyone's into the game. Everyone's cheering. It's a pretty neat atmosphere. It's pretty close-knit like family type deal. It's pretty cool," said Dylan Farronato of Lewisburg.

Bucknell was the underdog. The 14 seed facing a powerful 3 seed in Michigan State but the ranking didn't deter the Bison faithful.

"They're the underdog and sometimes that's a good place to be especially in March Madness. I mean, look at Buffalo last night," said Ann Beckley of Mifflinburg.

This isn't the first time that Bucknell was a 14 seed in the NCAA tournament. Before, in 2005, the Bison were a 14 seed and went on to upset the then 3 seeded Kansas and that had fans hopeful.

"I actually sat here in 2005 when they knocked off Kansas," said Scott Bernstein, Lewisburg.

Win or lose, Bucknell fans have enjoyed what their team's March Madness run has done for the community.

"With all the Bucknell people around, we're all excited and I just think it's great for the community and for everyone who is a Bucknell fanatic," said Michelle Simons of Lewisburg.

"That's right, we love our Bison," said Bernstein.

Bucknell did come up short on Friday losing 82-78 to Michigan State.