Abington Heights Boys Prepare for Northeastern State Quarterfinals

Posted 6:49 pm, March 16, 2018, by

The Abington Heights boys basketball team faces Northeastern in the State "AAAAA" Quarterfinals Friday night. The Bobcats are led by Albany recruit Antonio Rizzuto.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s