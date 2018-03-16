16 To The Rescue: Nicholas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Looking for a strong and handsome guy in your life? Check out Nicholas, a 6-year-old American bulldog with Mastiffs to Mutts Rescue.

He's been in a foster home in South Williamsport for over a year.

Nick may look happy now, but he's had a rough life.

"He was kept outside and he was completely emaciated, weighed 50 pounds, he is now 95 and he's healthy," said volunteer Marjaneh Frelin.

And this healthy boy loves to romp around in the yard, sunbathe in his baby pool, and going for walks, but he has to go on short strolls due to his previous injuries.

"Shortly after we got him, we found out he had two torn ACLs, so he needed ACL surgery on one knee and a couple months of rehab and physical therapy and then another ACL repair and a couple months of rehab."

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

Nicholas gets overlooked because he can't be placed with other dogs. He likes to play with them, but volunteers don't want to chance it, due to his past.

"It's too risky putting him in a home with other dogs because he was starved and he can be a resource guarder."

Nick isn't a fan of cats but he certainly adores humans.

"He loves his people, he is the most affectionate dog. He likes to snuggle under the covers in bed and sleep right with you," Frelin said.

Being super affectionate, Nicholas needs to be in a home with older kids, because at 95 pounds, he could easily knock a little one over.

This beautiful boy has suffered so many physical and emotional wounds. but volunteers say he's learned to love again.

"If you're taking a shower, he's waiting on the bath rug for you. If you shut the door, he's waiting outside of it. He just wants to be with you, he's just a loyal sweet dog," Frelin said. "So, he's ready for his home to just lay on the couch there next to you and live out the rest of his years because he's got a lot of life left in him."

If you are interested in adopting Nicholas, contact Mastiffs to Mutts Rescue.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com