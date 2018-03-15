× WNEP-TV’s Operation Save A Life 2018

March 15 kicks off WNEP’s Operation Save A Life for 2018.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the program Thursday which is marking its 15th year.

Ryan teamed up with Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department and others to spread the word about the campaign.

The goal of the program is to highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home, fire extinguishers, and an escape plan for your family.

Dozens of area fire departments across northeastern and central Pennsylvania participate in the program.

Some fire departments will sometimes send firefighters to homes when needed to actually install the smoke alarms.

If you’re in need of a working smoke alarm, contact your local fire department to see if they are participating in the program.

For more background information on Operation Save A Life, click here!