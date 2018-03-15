Win Tickets to See Yanni at the F.M. Kirby Center

Posted 11:59 am, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 12:00PM, March 15, 2018

Legendary performer and composer, Yanni, has announced he will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of “Live At The Acropolis” with a world tour that will include a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on July 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Live at the Acropolis was released in 1994 and is the first ever live album and concert video from the maestro.

Recorded at the Herodes Atticus Theatre in Athens with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra from London, the concert took a year and a half to complete.

The album was mixed and produced by Yanni in his home studio and was made into a TV special that aired in the States on PBS.

Live at the Acropolis became an incredible success and is the second best-selling music video of all time.

2 winners will be randomly selected to win 2 tickets to see Yanni at the FM Kirby Center on July 31st, 2018.

You can enter once per day from March 15 – April 13.

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS HERE

