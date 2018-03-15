Threat Locks Down Luzerne County School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER -- Police locked down a school in Luzerne County Thursday morning after a note threatening violence was found in a bathroom.

Parents in the Wyoming Area School District were alerted to the situation around 8:30 a.m. when they received a call from the school.

Parents from all over the school district are waiting for any answers from the school. Parents say the school told them no gun was found, but there was a threatening message.

A picture of it, written on a boy's bathroom wall, was sent to Newswatch 16 by a parent. It says, "I have a gun and I'm shooting up the school, goodbye."

Parents say they got a call from the school around 8:30 a.m. letting them know about that message. Then, around 10:30 a.m., they got another call saying that no gun has been found and that a juvenile is being questioned.

parents say they've been texting their children and that the students are going through metal detectors and their lockers are being searched.

"I'm going crazy knowing that she's in there and I can't get to her. I just wish they'd let her out if there's no more threat," said Donna Vogel of Exeter.

There's no official word yet from the school or police on all of this. Parents say they'll wait until they can take their kids home.