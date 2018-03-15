Teacher Posts Pay Stub Online to Show What a Teaching Salary Really Looks Like

PHOENIX, Ariz. – During the nationwide outrage and protests over teacher pay, one Phoenix-area second grade teacher decided to post her pay stub to raise the question, is it enough?
“I absolutely love seeing kids engaged and learning,” said Elisabeth Milich, who teaches second grade at Whispering Wind Academy.
While she loves teaching, Milich said she could never do it without her husband’s second income. To illustrate the point, she decided to post her annual salary to Facebook.
Milich makes about $35,490 per year. That works out to $639 bi-weekly after taxes and health care for her family is taken out.
“The reality has set in with this state that if you did not have spousal support or somebody else subsidizing your income you could not live on the salary teachers are paid in this state,” said Milich.
That reality and a line she heard recently from Governor Doug Ducey prompted her to speak out.
“Our teacher pay last year went up 4.4 percent to an average teacher pay of $48,000. Now that’s not enough,” Gov. Ducey told KTAR radio this week.
Elisabeth’s raise for next year falls well short of that, she says.
Her pay stub projects she will make $131 more next year, and that’s only because she took 60 hours of professional development classes. Her salary after seven years of teaching in Arizona is also $13,000 below Governor Ducey’s claim for the average.
“I don’t know who they’re talking about,” said Elisabeth, referring to the state’s stats on teacher pay. “Because I know what I live. I see my printout. And I can’t tell you how many hundreds of teachers have said mine looks exactly like that.”
Governor Ducey has said the money available for teacher pay is up 9 percent since 2015.
5 comments
tentative77562308
Don’t forget job security, 2 hour delays, snow days, winter break, spring break, three months off in the summer, nearly every holiday on the calendar, early retirement at 85% of final salary plus health care benefits which costs the district millions per teacher. In light of that the current salary of a teacher is pretty sweet.
J (@ds18301)
The GOP does not want an educated public. That is in fact the only mission of trump /deVoss. Keep ’em dumb and give them Fox/Limbaugh/Russian-generated “news”. Easy to control people that way. And it’s amazing how well that has worked — uninformed people keep voting against their own interests intoxicated by the pieces of “red meat” that the GOP throws at them (ISIS, abortion, guns, the wall) while the billionaires laugh all the way to their private islands…If you only knew how much trump and his billionaire cronies find you poor people (<$100 million) repugnant and pitiful.
Jamie Jones
So they bitch and will hurt our kids by striking when some make 36k and have off weekends every holiday known, anytime there is a chance of snow they can stay home, not to mention SUMMERS OFF!!! There is no entitlement, you are not deserved anything, you want to teach kids so you put yourself through college. I know nurses that make that money and they bust their ass every single day. You think if it snows they can stay home? NO! You think because its Christmas they can take a day off? Let alone a week? NO! How about over 2 months off in the summer? You are crazy. Teachers you have a job that you chose, to teach our future. Teach, enjoy all your days off and STFU. Or you can make that money working somewhere else but let it be known when summer hits or christmas or spring break or presidents day, should I continue? You will then be working every day. Know what you have, that NO ONE else has. And that doesn’t count your actual personal days off. Its teachers that complain they don’t make enough money and strike and cause our kids, that they chose to teach, to suffer until they get their raises that make me happy there are now online schooling.
nepa879
Wait, do you think making $36k is a lot for someone with a college degree? Yes, they chose this career. I don’t think its a lot to ask to be compensated fairly.
Emma Hogg
I remember once asking my father how much money he made and he replied, “It’s none of your business.” I didn’t realize it, then, that personal income is nobody’s business, really. Talking about money is unseemly, and I didn’t understand this as a child. For a teacher – someone who is supposed to be responsible for educating children – to post their paystubs on social media is outrageous and appalling. Does the posted image reflect the union dues, as well?