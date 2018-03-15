× Rush to Use Toys “R” Us Gift Cards

DICKSON CITY — The announcement Wednesday that Toys “R” Us plans to close or sell all its stores has customers rushing to the store to find deals.

And many shoppers are looking to cash in on unused gift cards. The company says their value runs out soon.

This affects both Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores.

Big and Small customers walked through the automatic doors at the Toys “R” Us in Dickson City.

The announcement of the legendary toy store plans to close or sell all its stores had shoppers going through all the aisles looking for the right toy in Lackawanna County.

“I am looking for these magnetic triangles that my granddaughter plays with and she really loves them,” Ed Leonard said.

“One of my best friends, it’s her son’s first birthday on Sunday and I did hear the rumor it was shutting down so I came to see if I could get birthday presents for a little cheaper than you usually could,” Megan Behan said.

There’s no evidence of any going out of business sale yet, but the nationwide closing will affect 800 stores and 33,000 jobs. This comes after the company filed for bankruptcy six months ago.

“We got the gift card probably three weeks ago when we got it and all of sudden 800 stores are closing,” said Matt Dean.

“To see them actually close, I wanted to make sure I got up here and got anything that I needed and get everything switched out so I wouldn’t be left holding the bag,” Tom Hadley said.

Tom Hadley was up from West Chester but wanted to make a quick stop at Toys “R” Us for his kids.

“I’ve got a 9 year old, 6 year old, and a 2 year old, and when you think about it – Aiden, Addison, and Austin — and they love Toys “R” Us. They come in here and they sample and they ride the bikes and pick out and it’s almost like Christmas every day for them.

Toys “R” Us says if you have gift cards, they must be used within the next 30 days or they could lose their value.

There’s no official date on when Toys “R” Us closes.