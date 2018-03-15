× Man Facing Robbery and Assault Charges in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home, pointed a gun at another man and threatened him.

According to police Bryan Murray, 46 of Beavertown, broke into the home along Orange Street and pointed a gun at the victim, took his cell phone, and threatened him.

The victim called the police who later found Murray at a nearby restaurant.

Police also found a pistol inside Murray’s car.

Murray is facing robbery, assault and other related charges in Snyder County.