Man Facing Robbery and Assault Charges in Snyder County

Posted 9:27 pm, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26PM, March 15, 2018

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home, pointed a gun at another man and threatened him.

According to police Bryan Murray, 46 of Beavertown, broke into the home along Orange Street and pointed a gun at the victim, took his cell phone, and threatened him.

The victim called the police who later found Murray at a nearby restaurant.

Police also found a pistol inside Murray’s car.

Murray is facing robbery, assault and other related charges in Snyder County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s