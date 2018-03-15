× Making a Splash in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Pa. — High school swimmers and divers perfected their form as they practiced for the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University.

People travel to Lewisburg from all over Pennsylvania. Dave McDonough and his family are here from the Philadelphia area.

“This is her senior year so I wasn’t going to miss it,” McDonough said.

The Susquehanna Valley Visitors Bureau estimates around 5,000 people come to Lewisburg for the four-day event.

Businesses in Lewisburg look forward to the tournament each year because it brings a lot of business downtown.

“This week is our biggest week of the year. Everyone is flooding into town today,” Michael Jones said.

D&J Sports sells swimming supplies, so the swimmers and divers seek out the store on Market Street in Downtown Lewisburg.

“All the swimmers want to know the best places to eat. The parents like checking out the local shopping. It works out really well for everyone,” Michael Jones said.

Many of the stores on Market Street accept this shopping pass, which is good for 15% off one item during the championships.

“It’s great exposure. They start following us on Instagram and Facebook. They love it. It’s sort-of when they’re on that break between the morning and the evening dives and swimming they come in,” Connie Harter said.

As for restaurants and hotels, the Lewisburg Hotel is both. Owner Dale Walize says it is booked solid.

“The rooms that we have left, the parents, some of them don’t know till the last-minute who makes it in and who doesn’t. So we get booked up Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Walize said.

The PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships run through Saturday at Bucknell University.