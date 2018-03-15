School Closings And Delays

Kids Get in on March Madness Fun With Printable Mascot Bracket

Posted 10:31 am, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 10:29AM, March 15, 2018

SimplyPlayIdeas.com

Whether you’re a fan of college basketball, or just enjoy filling out a bracket every year, here’s a great way to get your kids in on the fun too!

The folks at  SimplePlayIdeas.com have made it super easy for kids to get in on the March Madness fun with a printable mascot bracket.

Your kids pick teams based on mascot, animal or whatever strikes their fancy.

The downloadable bracket is available for the first two rounds HERE and SimplePlayIdeas.com will have updates as the tournament progresses.

Now you AND your kids can enjoy watching the games. Just be prepared for their “favorite animal” pick to beat out your “sure thing” underdog pick.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s