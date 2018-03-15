Kids Get in on March Madness Fun With Printable Mascot Bracket

Whether you’re a fan of college basketball, or just enjoy filling out a bracket every year, here’s a great way to get your kids in on the fun too!

The folks at SimplePlayIdeas.com have made it super easy for kids to get in on the March Madness fun with a printable mascot bracket.

Your kids pick teams based on mascot, animal or whatever strikes their fancy.

The downloadable bracket is available for the first two rounds HERE and SimplePlayIdeas.com will have updates as the tournament progresses.

Now you AND your kids can enjoy watching the games. Just be prepared for their “favorite animal” pick to beat out your “sure thing” underdog pick.