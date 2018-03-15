East Stroudsburg Warriors Advance to Division II Elite Eight

Posted 6:40 pm, March 15, 2018, by

The East Stroudsburg men's basketball team won the Atlantic Regional Championship and will advance to the Division II Elite Eight for the first time in school history. The Warriors defeated Gannon, West Chester and Shippensburg. Now they travel to Sioux Falls, SD to face Northern State with a trip to the Division II Final Four on the line.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s