The East Stroudsburg men's basketball team won the Atlantic Regional Championship and will advance to the Division II Elite Eight for the first time in school history. The Warriors defeated Gannon, West Chester and Shippensburg. Now they travel to Sioux Falls, SD to face Northern State with a trip to the Division II Final Four on the line.
East Stroudsburg Warriors Advance to Division II Elite Eight
