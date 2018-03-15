Does It Really Work: Night Tan

Posted 8:11 pm, March 15, 2018

The maker of Night Tan claims it is the perfect self-tanner for all skin tones. Night Tan is a revolutionary overnight tanning lotion that gives you the most natural looking tan possible without the potentially harmful effects of the sun. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

