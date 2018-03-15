Breeders Crown Returns to The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono

Posted 6:12 pm, March 15, 2018, by

For the first time since 2013, the Breeders Crown will return to Luzerne County. The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono announced on Thursday that the track will host the championship of Harness Racing on October 27, 2018.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s