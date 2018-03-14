School Closings And Delays

Wyoming Valley West Students Hold Walkout for Shooting Victims

Posted 5:51 pm, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06PM, March 14, 2018

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- Students at a high school in Luzerne County remembered the lives lost in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, students walked out of Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth and sat on the steps leading into the school.

1 Comment

  • Rusty Knyffe

    Okay, WNEP. Students are fulfilling the required agenda. Will this site be posting the location of EACH school that participated in this farce? Why aren’t these children protesting the pharmaceutical companies that have contributed to school violence?

    I attended school and we were all raised in homes with firearms and hunting implements. We didn’t embark upon these rampages. We were bullied. We experienced dysfunctional families. We didn’t engage in mass shootings. We were also creative, innovative, and UNmedicated. What’s changed? Giving each child a participation trophy even if they didn’t do their best. Giving each child the notion that they are capable of making wise decisions at age 9. Giving children access to technological devices that turn them into zombies. Giving kids labels and pigeon holes to excuse their inability to read, write, articulate, or accept consequences for bad behaviors.

    (sigh) Khmer Rouge

